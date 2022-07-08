LHT (LHT) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $60,830.29 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006959 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000212 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

