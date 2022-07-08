Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.76

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

