Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.76

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
About Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifestyle International (LFSYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.