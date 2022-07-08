Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 3.4% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. 5,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,563,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
