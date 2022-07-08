Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 3.4% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. 5,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,563,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 184,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lilium by 53.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 354,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

