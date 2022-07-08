Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Linde by 18.0% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 85,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1,301.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $273.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.83 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.