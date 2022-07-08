LinkEye Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Million (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $9,891.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00112842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00546824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032669 BTC.

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

