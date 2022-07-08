Lipe & Dalton Acquires New Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Amedisys comprises about 1.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lipe & Dalton owned about 0.07% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $85,286,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Amedisys by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Amedisys by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 98.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $272.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMED. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

