Lipe & Dalton Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE T opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

