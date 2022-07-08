Lipe & Dalton Has $2.10 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

