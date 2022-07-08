Lipe & Dalton Trims Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

