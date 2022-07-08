Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 48,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$55.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

