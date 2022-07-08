Lountzis Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,134 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 3.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 98,208.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $204,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.77. 11,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.