Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.57. 47,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.93.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

