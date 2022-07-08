LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 131.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

