Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 5.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.68. 215,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,368,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $15,317,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.