Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.76 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

