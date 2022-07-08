MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $26.49. 176,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,625. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
