MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $26.49. 176,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,625. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after buying an additional 1,877,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after buying an additional 1,356,621 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,458,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,407,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,431,000 after acquiring an additional 503,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 391,895 shares during the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

