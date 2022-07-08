Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 3.5%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €34.95 ($36.41) and last traded at €36.30 ($37.81). 15,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.60 ($39.17).

The firm has a market cap of $277.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €41.63 and its 200 day moving average is €42.97.

Manz

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

