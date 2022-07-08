Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.