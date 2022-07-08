Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

