Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $173.84. 13,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.68. The company has a market capitalization of $172.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

