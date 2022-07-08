Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,722. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.