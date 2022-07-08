Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.