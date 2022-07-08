Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSDA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 240,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

