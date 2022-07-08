Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 356.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of XT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $67.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

