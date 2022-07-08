McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

