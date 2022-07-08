McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $321.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.74. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

