McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,731 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.74. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

