Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,621,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $145.38. 1,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

