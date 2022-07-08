Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

