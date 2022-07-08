Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.63. 55,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

