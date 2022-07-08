Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,631,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JMUB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,825. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.