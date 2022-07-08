Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,428. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,735 shares of company stock worth $4,728,515 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

