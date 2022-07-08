Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

