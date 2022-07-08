Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $327.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $332.74. The stock has a market cap of $311.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

