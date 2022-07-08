Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 53 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $497.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

