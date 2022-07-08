Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

