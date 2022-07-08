Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $382.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.26 and its 200 day moving average is $474.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

