Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

