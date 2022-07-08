Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

