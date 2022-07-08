Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 11,622 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

