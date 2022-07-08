Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $414.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.