Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 6,258 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

