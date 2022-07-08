Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 34,542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

