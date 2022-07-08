Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $390.89 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

