Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

