Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Down 4.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 608,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 145,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

