Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

