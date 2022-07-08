MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading 0.9% Higher

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €174.70 ($181.98) and last traded at €173.30 ($180.52). Approximately 404,690 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €171.70 ($178.85).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €182.59.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

