MesChain (MES) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

MesChain (MES) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MesChain has a market cap of $201,318.61 and approximately $76,245.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00115745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00543541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032580 BTC.

MesChain Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

