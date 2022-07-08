Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20.

Shares of META stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average of $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

